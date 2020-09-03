Match says DOJ closes probe into FTC complaint

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Match Group Inc MTCH.O said on Thursday the U.S. Department of Justice has closed its investigation relating to a lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission on the dating apps owner's business practices.

The DOJ has also released the owner of Tinder and OkCupid dating apps from a grand jury subpoena issued last year, the company said.

The FTC last September sued Match, alleging that it knowingly sent automated advertisements via Match.com with expressions of interest from accounts which it knew were likely fake to draw in potential subscribers.

"Match Group believes that the FTC's lawsuit regarding Match.com's practices, policies, and procedures is without merit and will defend vigorously against it," the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

