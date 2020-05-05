US Markets
MTCH

Match quarterly revenue hit by slowing Tinder growth

Contributor
Ayanti Bera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Mike Blake / Reuters

Match Group Inc reported quarterly revenue that fell short of Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, hit by slowing growth in its popular dating app "Tinder" as fewer people signed up and paid for its premium features amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

May 5 (Reuters) - Match Group Inc MTCH.O reported quarterly revenue that fell short of Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, hit by slowing growth in its popular dating app "Tinder" as fewer people signed up and paid for its premium features amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company had flagged earlier that in Europe, which is hard hit by the novel coronavirus, fewer subscribers are signing up with more significant declines in Italy and Spain

Total revenue rose 17% to $544.6 million in the first quarter from a year ago, just shy of analysts' estimates of $544.9 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Tinder, which competes with rival Bumble, added about 100,000 average subscribers in the quarter, it's lowest in at least a year, taking its total average subscriber count to 6 million.

Net earnings attributable to Match Group shareholders rose to $160.4 million, or 55 cents per share, for the three months ended March 31, from $123 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MTCH IAC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular