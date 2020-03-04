Match Group’s Hinge to Pay Users $100 to Go On a Date

This Saturday, March 6 is National Day of Unplugging, a 24-hour event dedicated to getting you to tune out from your digital life. Before you do that, though, dating app service Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) wants you to first sign into your Hinge account and find a date for Saturday because it wants to pay you $100 to "connect with people, not profiles."

Match has set aside $25,000 that it will give to the first 250 Hinge users who sign up a Visa gift card if they go on a date and pause their Hinge accounts while out. Both parties are eligible to receive the payment.

Image source: Getty Images.

Match purchased Hinge in 2018 and has worked to monetize the app which focuses on relationships instead of hooking up. It used to bill itself as the "anti-Tinder" app, referring to Match's premier dating service, but now uses the tag line "the dating app designed to be deleted."

Downloads of Hinge more than doubled last year and revenue that Match has derived from the app surged 400%, but it says it is only just getting started with monetizing the service. CEO Mandy Ginsburg said, "We see meaningful opportunity to increase both conversion and ARPU (average revenue per user) at Hinge."

Match set up the UnplugWithHinge.com website for the promotion, which tells you to find a date and pause your Hinge app beginning Saturday at 4 p.m. The next day, fill out a submission for and complete a "We Met" survey on the app, after which it will send you the gift card.

10 stocks we like better than Match Group

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Match Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Match Group and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.