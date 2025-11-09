Match Group (XTRA:4MGN) Price Target Decreased by 14.27% to 34.02

The average one-year price target for Match Group (XTRA:4MGN) has been revised to 34,02 € / share. This is a decrease of 14.27% from the prior estimate of 39,68 € dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28,76 € to a high of 44,11 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.52% from the latest reported closing price of 27,54 € / share.

There are 1,174 funds or institutions reporting positions in Match Group. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 2.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4MGN is 0.18%, an increase of 27.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.27% to 305,253K shares.

Starboard Value holds 15,312K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,086K shares , representing an increase of 8.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4MGN by 2.58% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 12,484K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,321K shares , representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4MGN by 8.51% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 9,541K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,566K shares , representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4MGN by 11.34% over the last quarter.

XLC - The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 8,410K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,810K shares , representing an increase of 7.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4MGN by 9.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,894K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,944K shares , representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4MGN by 12.22% over the last quarter.

