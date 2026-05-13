Match Group (WBAG:MTC2) Price Target Increased by 14.34% to 35.52

The average one-year price target for Match Group (WBAG:MTC2) has been revised to € 35,52 / share. This is an increase of 14.34% from the prior estimate of € 31,07 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 29,92 to a high of € 45,86 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.84% from the latest reported closing price of € 30,14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 620 funds or institutions reporting positions in Match Group. This is an decrease of 444 owner(s) or 41.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTC2 is 0.11%, an increase of 38.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.41% to 267,324K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 14,731K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company.

Starboard Value holds 11,395K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,070K shares , representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTC2 by 5.27% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 11,012K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,553K shares , representing an increase of 4.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTC2 by 82.77% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 10,463K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company.

Aqr Capital Management holds 8,150K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,138K shares , representing an increase of 24.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTC2 by 1.22% over the last quarter.

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