Match Group to pay over $400 million to settle Tinder valuation case

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Match Group Inc MTCH.O said on Wednesday it would pay Tinder founders $441 million to settle a case in which the dating app's executives claimed the company undervalued it to avoid paying billions of dollars.

The lawsuit had stated that IAC/InterActiveCorp IAC.O and its subsidiary, Match, deliberately prevented the plaintiffs from cashing in stock options they could exercise and sell to IAC.

Match said it intends to pay the settlement from cash on hand.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

