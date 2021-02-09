Match Group to acquire S. Korea's Hyperconnect for $1.73 bln

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Match Group Inc MTCH.O has entered an agreement to acquire Seoul-based social discovery and video technology company Hyperconnect for $1.73 billion in cash and stock, the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

