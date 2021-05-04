Match Group Swings To Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $174.3 million or $0.57 per share, compared to net loss of $202.8 million or $1.00 per share last year.

Revenues for the first quarter rose to $667.6 million from $544.6 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.40 per share on revenues of $650.66 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.