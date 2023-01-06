Match Group Stock Gained 1% In One Week, Where Is It Headed?

Match Group stock (NASDAQ: MTCH) has gained 1.2% in the last week, outperforming the S&P 500 (down 0.5%). However, the opposite trend was observed over the last ten days (-2.1% vs -0.6%) and a one-month period (-18% vs -6.5%). Notably, the stock lost 69% in 2022. The negative investor sentiment was because of several management changes, the negative impact of foreign exchange movements, and a slowdown in revenue growth.

The company is the owner of Match.com, Tinder, Hinge, and other online dating properties. It posted mixed third-quarter results, with revenues beating expectations but earnings missing the consensus. The top line increased just 1% y-o-y to $810 million, as the growth suffered due to lower revenues from the APAC region and a decrease in indirect revenues. Further, the firm provided a revenue outlook of $780-$790 million for Q4, which is lower than the year-ago figure.

Now, is Match Group stock set to drop further, or could we expect some recovery? We believe that there is a 54% chance of a rise in Match Group stock over the next month (21 trading days) based on our machine-learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years. See our analysis on Match Group Stock Chance of Rise.

Twenty-One Day: MTCH -18%, vs. S&P500 -6.5%; Underperformed market

(4% likelihood event; 54% probability of rise over next 21 days)

Ten Day: MTCH -2.1%, vs. S&P500 -0.6%; Underperformed market

(less than 35% likelihood event; 53% probability of rise over next 10 days)

Five Day: MTCH 1.2%, vs. S&P500 -0.5%; Outperformed market

(45% likelihood event; 50% probability of rise over next five days)

Returns Jan 2023

MTD [1] 2023

YTD [1] 2017-23

Total [2] MTCH Return -1% -1% 152% S&P 500 Return 0% 0% 71% Trefis Multi-Strategy Portfolio 0% 0% 214%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 1/4/2023

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

