Match Group says Google to allow for alternate payment systems

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Match Group Inc said on Friday that Alphabet Inc's Google will allow the dating apps maker to offer users a choice in payment systems, eliminating Google's control over user data.

May 20 (Reuters) - Match Group Inc MTCH.O said on Friday that Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google will allow the dating apps maker to offer users a choice in payment systems, eliminating Google's control over user data.

Match sued Google in May, calling the action a "last resort" to prevent Tinder and its other apps from being booted off the Google Play store for refusing to share up to 30% of sales.

The company said it has withdrawn its request for a temporary restraining order against Google after some concessions, including eliminating its complete control over user data.

Match's lawsuit came against the backdrop of ongoing cases brought by "Fortnite" maker Epic Games, dozens of U.S. state attorneys general and others in targeting Google's allegedly anticompetitive conduct related to the Play store.

