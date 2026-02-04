Match Group Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Both Increase Y/Y

Match Group MTCH reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.06 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.95%. The bottom line grew 29.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Revenues were $878 million, up 2.1% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.74%. On an FX-neutral basis, revenues were flat year over year at $860.2 million.



Direct revenues were $860.3 million, up 1.8% year over year, and indirect revenues increased to $17.7 million, a 19.6% rise from the year-ago quarter. Top-line growth was primarily driven by strength in Hinge. Hinge Direct revenues increased 26.3% year over year.

MTCH’s Quarterly Details

In the fourth quarter, the total number of payers decreased by 5.3% year over year to 13.8 million. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.29%.

Match Group Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Match Group Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Match Group Inc. Quote

Total revenues per payer (RPP) increased 7.4% year over year to $20.72. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.91%.



Direct revenues from Tinder were down 2.6% year over year (down 5% on an FX-neutral basis) to $463.8 million. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.51%.



Tinder RPP rose 5.4% year over year to $17.63, and payers declined 7.6% to 8.8 million.



Hinge revenues grew 26.3% year over year to $186.5 million (up 24% on an FX-neutral basis), with a 16.5% increase in payers to 1.9 million and an 8.3% increase in RPP to $32.96.



Match Group Asia (MG Asia) direct revenues declined 1.5% year over year (down 1% on an FX-neutral basis) to $65.6 million. MG Asia encompasses the worldwide activities of the brands Pairs and Azar. Across MG Asia, payers increased 3.4% year over year to 1.0 million, while RPP declined 4.7% to $20.91, partly reflecting the impact of Hakuna’s exit in mid-2024.



Evergreen and Emerging revenues declined 6.8% year over year (down 9% on an FX-neutral basis) to $144.5 million. This reflected a 14% drop in payers to 2.1 million, despite an 8.3% gain in RPP to $22.53.

Match Group’s Operating Details

Total operating costs and expenses (67.6% of revenues) decreased 6.8% year over year to $593.3 million in the fourth quarter.



Adjusted EBITDA was $369.8 million, up 14.2% year over year, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 42.1%, which expanded 450 basis points.

MTCH’s Balance Sheet

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Match Group had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $1.0 billion compared with $1.1 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025.



The company reported long-term debt of $4.0 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025, down from $4.1 billion reported as of Sept. 30, 2025.



In the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, Match Group repurchased 7.3 million shares of common stock for $239 million.



As of Jan. 31, 2026, $959 million in aggregate value of shares of Match Group stock was available under the current share repurchase program.

MTCH’s Q1 & 2026 Guidance

Match Group expects first-quarter 2026 revenues of $850-$860 million, suggesting 2-3% year-over-year growth. This range assumes a nearly 3.5-point year-over-year tailwind from FX.



Adjusted EBITDA of $315 to $320 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 15% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 37% at the midpoint of the ranges.



For 2026, the company expects revenues of $3.410 to $3.535 billion, roughly flat year over year at the mid-point of the range.



Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $1.280 to $1.325 billion, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 37.5% at the midpoint, reflecting planned reinvestment of cost savings into Tinder and Hinge to support the Revitalize phase of its transformation strategy.



Free cash flow is projected at $1.085 to $1.135 billion, reflecting about 8% year-over-year growth.

Match Group’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, MTCH carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



IPG Photonics Corp IPGP, Advanced Energy AEIS and Yelp Inc. YELP are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. While IPG Photonics currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Advanced Energy and Yelp carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



IPG Photonics shares have appreciated 37.9% over the past year. IPGP is set to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 12, 2026.



Advanced Energy shares have soared 130.9% over the past year. AEIS is set to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 10, 2026.



Yelp shares have declined 37.1% over the past year. YELP is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 12, 2026.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Yelp Inc. (YELP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.