Match Group Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Sales Decline Y/Y

Match Group MTCH reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of 92 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.15%.



Revenues were $853 million, down 1% year over year, and lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $856 million by 0.34%. The quarter reflected improving engagement trends at Tinder and continued expansion at Hinge.

MTCH’s Q2 Operating Metrics Details

The company’s key operating metrics showed mixed momentum, with total payers declining 6% year over year to 13.3 million, while revenue per payer (RPP) increased 6% to $21.13. Tinder’s user trends improved, while Hinge continued to deliver strong growth through product innovation and international expansion.

Match Group Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Match Group Inc. price-eps-surprise | Match Group Inc. Quote

MTCH Improves Tinder Engagement Trends

Tinder direct revenues were $457.5 million in the second quarter, down 1% year over year and down 2% on a foreign exchange-neutral basis.



Payers declined 5% to 8.5 million, while RPP increased 4% to $17.90. Adjusted EBITDA was $233 million, down 5% year over year, with a 50% margin.



The company continued investing in Tinder’s product turnaround. Management highlighted improvements in recommendation algorithms, Trust and Safety initiatives, and new features designed to create lower-pressure ways for users to connect. Tinder’s daily active users declined 4% year over year in the quarter, representing the best performance in 10 quarters.

Match Group Sees Hinge Growth Continue

Hinge remained a major growth contributor, with direct revenues rising 22% year over year to $203.5 million. Revenues increased 20% on a foreign exchange-neutral basis, supported by a 17% increase in payers to 2 million and a 4% rise in RPP to $33.11.



Match Group noted that Hinge’s global monthly active users increased 13% year over year, driven by expansion markets. The company continued broadening Hinge’s international presence, entering six new European countries and four additional countries in Latin America during the quarter.



The business is still expected to reach $1 billion in revenues in 2027, with growth expected to come from product innovation, international expansion and additional monetization opportunities.

MTCH Reports Segment Pressure From E&E

Everyone Everywhere (E&E) direct revenues were $178.9 million, down 17% year over year and down 17% on a foreign exchange-neutral basis. Payers declined 21% to 2.7 million, while RPP increased 4% to $22.24. Adjusted EBITDA was $54 million, up 69%, and at a 30% margin.



The company continued restructuring the portfolio, with E&E now including Azar and Pairs. Management said the segment is benefiting from shared capabilities across Match Group, including Trust and Safety, recommendation algorithms, centralized marketing and consumer research.



The company expects E&E revenue trends to remain pressured by the Azar app redesign while maintaining a focus on improving the long-term health of the portfolio.

Match Group’s Q2 Operating Details

Total operating expenses declined 9% year over year to $608 million in the second quarter. Cost of revenues decreased 16% year over year, helped by alternative payment savings, while general and administrative expenses declined 22%, driven by lower headcount-related costs and legal expenses.



Adjusted EBITDA was $331 million, up 14% year over year, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 39%, which expanded approximately 500 basis points from 33% in the year-ago quarter.

MTCH’s Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2026, Match Group had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $584 million compared with $1.02 billion as of March 31, 2026. The decline primarily reflected the use of $424 million in cash to repay the company’s 0.875% exchangeable senior notes due in June 2026.



Long-term debt, including current maturities, stood at $3.6 billion as of June 30, 2026. Match Group ended the quarter with trailing twelve-month gross leverage of 2.7x and net leverage of 2.2x. The company’s $500 million revolving credit facility remained undrawn as of June 30, 2026.



Match Group generated $370 million in operating cash flow and $353 million in free cash flow in the second quarter. It also repurchased 7.3 million shares for $245 million and paid $91 million in dividends during the period.

MTCH Provides Q3 & 2026 Outlook

For the third quarter of 2026, Match Group expects revenues of $885 million to $895 million, representing a year-over-year decline of 2% to 3%. Adjusted EBITDA is projected at $330 million to $335 million, implying a 10% year-over-year increase at the midpoint.



For full-year 2026, management expects revenues to be near the midpoint of its previously issued guidance range on an as-reported basis and at or above the midpoint on a foreign exchange-neutral basis. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be at or above the high end of prior guidance, with margin expected to exceed the company’s 37.5% target.



The company expects Tinder direct revenues to decline in the low-single-digit percentage range for the year, an improvement from its previous outlook. It also expects free cash flow to be at the high end of its prior guidance range.

MTCH’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Match Group carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Onto Innovation ONTO, Quantum QMCO and Lumentum LITE are among the better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. Currently, Onto Innovation sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Quantum and Lumentum carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Onto Innovation shares have rallied 51.3% in the past six months. ONTO is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 6.



Quantum's shares have surged 129.8% in the past six months. QMCO is scheduled to report its fiscal first-quarter 2027 results on Aug. 10, 2026.



Lumentum shares have gained 67.2% in the past six months. LITE is slated to report its fiscal fourth-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 11.

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