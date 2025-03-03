News & Insights

Match Group Promotes Hesam Hosseini To COO, Gary Swidler To Step Down As President

March 03, 2025 — 10:04 am EST

(RTTNews) - Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Monday announced the promotion of Hesam Hosseini to Chief Operating Officer. Gary Swidler, president will step down and continue as an advisor, until July 4, 2025.

Hosseini has been with the Group since 2008 and currently serves as CEO of Evergreen & Emerging Brands within Match Group. In his new role, he will retain oversight of the Evergreen & Emerging business unit and Match Group Trust & Safety.

Hesam will be appointed Chief Operating Officer of Match Group on April 1.

