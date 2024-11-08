Match Group price target lowered to $53 from $55 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Match Group (MTCH) to $53 from $55 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. Match’s reset combined with the recent share repurchases at levels well above today’s price “beg the question of what the company might unveil at the upcoming Investor Day,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the company reported revenue and EBITDA that were broadly in-line with consensus but guided below for Q4.

