Match Group price target lowered to $40 from $45 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil lowered the firm’s price target on Match Group (MTCH) to $40 from $45 and keeps a Positive rating on the shares. The firm said they reported 3Q revenue a touch below expectations, with pressure on user trends and ALC headwinds leading to a decline for Tinder direct revenue.

