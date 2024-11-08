Match Group price target lowered to $38 from $43 at UBS

UBS lowered the firm’s price target on Match Group (MTCH) to $38 from $43 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm now has FY25 and FY26 AOI estimates that are 1% and 3% lower, respectively, associated with weaker than expected Q4 revenue guidance at Tinder and Hinge.

