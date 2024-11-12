Match Group price target lowered to $33 from $36 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on Match Group (MTCH) to $33 from $36 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. Heading into the company’s analyst day, there is “heavy debate on the right targets to set up the story for success,” says the analyst, who updated the firm’s model for new segment disclosures.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MTCH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.