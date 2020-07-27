Match Group Names Jim Lanzone As CEO Of Tinder

(RTTNews) - Match Group has appointed Jim Lanzone as Chief Executive Officer at the company's flagship brand, Tinder.

Lanzone succeeds Elie Seidman who is stepping down.

Lanzone has served in various roles at CBS Corporation including Chief Digital Officer and President & Chief Executive Officer of CBS Interactive from 2011 to 2019. He most recently served as an Executive-in-Residence at Benchmark Capital.

"I'm very excited to welcome Jim to Match Group," said Shar Dubey. "He has vast experience running complex global tech organizations, driving product innovation, integrating emerging media trends into bellwether brands and a proven track record of building subscription offerings and delivering results. Tinder still has so much runway ahead, and as we look to integrate video, roll out new features in various regions and accelerate our growth around the world, Jim will be a formidable leader for the company."

The company also announced it has named gaming executive Joshua Sell as Chief Product Officer at Tinder effective immediately.

