Match Group (MTCH) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Match Group MTCH is slated to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Jan 30.



Match Group expects fourth-quarter 2023 revenues of $855-$865 million, indicating 9-10% year-over-year growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $862.05 million, indicating growth of 9.7% from the year-ago quarter.



For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 49 cents per share, which has remained unchanged in the past 30 days. The figure indicates growth of 63.3% year over year.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average negative surprise being 4.2%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Note

Solid momentum across Tinder, driven by strong marketing and product strategies, is expected to have contributed well to Match Group’s top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



Growing initiatives in price optimizations and weekly subscription packages are expected to have further bolstered Tinder’s performance in fourth-quarter 2023.



Match Group’s increasing focus on integrating the power of music into its offerings to gain popularity among Gen Z users is likely to have aided its performance in the quarter under review.



The company’s growing momentum in lower price and short-term duration products is expected to have acted as a tailwind for the company.



Also, strong demand for the Hinge dating app across several important markets like the U.K. and Australia, is expected to have been a key catalyst for Hinge’s top-line performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



Strengthening Azar app offerings, driven by its new AI-enabled matching algorithm, is likely to have benefited the company’s overall performance in the quarter under review.



All the above-mentioned endeavors are expected to have boosted the company’s Revenue Per Person (RPP) in the upcoming fourth-quarter results.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2023 total RPP is pegged at $18.20, indicating growth of 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.



However, the impacts of a weakening consumer demand, owing to the resumption of U.S. student loan repayments, are likely to have been major headwinds for the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



The consensus mark for total payers in the Americas in fourth-quarter 2023 is pegged at 7.44 million, indicating a decline of 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.



Further, macroeconomic uncertainties and forex headwinds are expected to have hurt MTCH’s profitability in the quarter under review.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for MTCH this time around. Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Match Group has an Earnings ESP of -4.07% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

