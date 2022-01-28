Match Group (MTCH) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Match Group MTCH is slated to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 2.

The company expects fourth-quarter 2021 revenues between $810 million and $820 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 24-26%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $818.84 million, indicating an increase of 25.7% from the year-ago quarter.



For the fourth quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has been steady at 64 cents per share over the past 30 days.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 10.27%.

Match Group Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Match Group Inc. price-eps-surprise | Match Group Inc. Quote

Factors to Note

Match Group’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from continued momentum at Tinder and solid performance of other apps like Hinge, Pairs and OkCupid.



The company has been witnessing a rebound in propensity to pay, driven by a robust uptake of video-enabled services to boost engagement amid the COVID-19 crisis.



Tinder is expected to have contributed to the to-be-reported quarter’s top line. In the third quarter of 2021, direct revenues from Tinder jumped 20% year over year. Total number of payers for Tinder rose 19% year over year to 10.4 million, while Tinder RPP increased 1% in the third quarter.



The introduction of Tinder Lite, which intends to expand international presence, has been acting as a key catalyst. Tinder has expanded its video in profile feature to more members globally. Videos within Tinder profile allows members to express themselves better, discover more about others and find the right match.



The addition of à la carte features and price optimization for the Hinge app, higher premium subscription purchases at Tinder and OkCupid and increases in live video streaming for PlentyOfFish app might have been the key catalysts contributing to subscriber growth in the fourth quarter of 2021.



The acquisition of South Korea-based leading social discovery and video technology company, Hyperconnect, and non-dating apps like Ablo, may have aided international revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Match Group has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3, currently. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases:



Advanced Micro Devices AMD has an Earnings ESP of +3.47% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is scheduled to announce fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



AMD’s shares have surged 18.2% in the past year compared with the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry and the Computer and Technology sector growth of 5.5% and 2.7%, respectively.



Fox FOXA has an Earnings ESP of +175% and a Zacks Rank #2. It is slated to release third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 9.



FOXA’s shares have appreciated 17.2% in the past year against the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry and the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s decline of 26.3% and 19.2%, respectively.



Onto Innovation ONTO has an Earnings ESP of +0.90% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 8.



Onto’s shares have gained 55.8% in the past year against the Zacks Nanotechnology industry and the Zacks Computer and Technology Sector’s decline of 67.3% and 2.7%, respectively.



