Match Group (MTCH) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Match Group MTCH is slated to report second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 1.



The company expects second-quarter 2023 revenues between $805 million and $815 million, indicating more or less flat numbers year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $813.67 million, indicating growth of 2.41% from the year-ago quarter.



For the second quarter of 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 45 cents per share, which has remained unchanged in the past 30 days.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average negative surprise being 2.89%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Note

Match Group’s second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from continued momentum at Tinder and solid performance of other apps like Hinge, Pairs and OkCupid.



Tinder and Hinge are expected to have contributed to the to-be-reported quarter’s top line. In the first quarter, the number of total payers increased 10% to 16.4 million from the prior-year quarter.



Match Group is persistently investing for the improvement of machine learning tools that can efficiently and proactively identify, prevent and eliminate spam across its worldwide collection of services. The company is expected to have removed 44 spam accounts per minute in the to-be-reported quarter.



MTCH introduced its latest app called Archer. It is a social-first dating app for queer men. The launch of Archer is expected to have boosted the number of users in the to-be-reported quarter.



In the first quarter, Match Group introduced a new feature called 72 hours. It is likely to promote more meaningful connections with a time-sensitive experience.



The acquisitions of South Korea-based leading social discovery and video technology company, Hyperconnect and non-dating apps like Ablo might have aided international revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.



Hyperconnect continues to build momentum. Hinge rolled out a free-to-use and not-so-frequently asked questions features in the app, which not only addresses questions around sexuality but also features answers from leading LGBTQIA+ voices. This is likely to have attracted subscribers on its platform in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t predict earnings beat for MTCH this time around. Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold)

increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Match Group has an Earnings ESP of -1.79% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Itron ITRI has an Earnings ESP of +13.78% and sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Itron is scheduled to release second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ITRI’s earnings is pegged at 31 cents per share, suggesting a jump from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of 7 cents.



CACI International CACI has an Earnings ESP of +2.36% and has a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



CACI is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CACI’s earnings is pegged at $4.85 per share, suggesting growth of 6.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Carrier Global CARR has an Earnings ESP of +1.53% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Carrier is set to report second-quarter 2023 results on Jul 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CARR’s earnings is pegged at 76 cents per share, suggesting growth of 10.1% from the prior-year period’s reported figure.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.







