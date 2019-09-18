Match Group (MTCH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Match Group (MTCH) closed at $79.16, marking a -0.69% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online dating company had lost 4.16% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.17% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MTCH as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, MTCH is projected to report earnings of $0.47 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20.51%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $541.38 million, up 21.95% from the prior-year quarter.

MTCH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.97 per share and revenue of $2.07 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +29.61% and +19.48%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MTCH should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MTCH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MTCH has a Forward P/E ratio of 40.38 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.21, so we one might conclude that MTCH is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, MTCH's PEG ratio is currently 2.42. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. MTCH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.