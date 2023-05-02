Match Group (MTCH) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Match Group (MTCH) reported $787.12 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.4%. EPS of $0.42 for the same period compares to $0.74 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.92% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $794.43 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40, the EPS surprise was +5.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Match Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Payers - Americas : 7989 thousand versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 8041.95 thousand.

: 7989 thousand versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 8041.95 thousand. Payers - Europe Payers : 4397 thousand versus 4440.55 thousand estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 4397 thousand versus 4440.55 thousand estimated by seven analysts on average. Payers - APAC and Other : 3488 thousand compared to the 3628.27 thousand average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 3488 thousand compared to the 3628.27 thousand average estimate based on seven analysts. Payers - Total : 15874 thousand versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 16110.63 thousand.

: 15874 thousand versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 16110.63 thousand. RPP - Americas : $16.94 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $16.98.

: $16.94 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $16.98. RPP - Europe : $16.11 compared to the $15.88 average estimate based on six analysts.

: $16.11 compared to the $15.88 average estimate based on six analysts. Geographic Revenue- Direct Revenue- Europe : $212.52 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $210.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.3%.

: $212.52 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $210.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.3%. Geographic Revenue- Direct Revenue- Americas : $405.93 million compared to the $407.64 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.5% year over year.

: $405.93 million compared to the $407.64 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.5% year over year. Geographic Revenue- Direct Revenue- APAC and Other : $156 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $161.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.4%.

: $156 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $161.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.4%. Revenue- Total Direct Revenue : $774.44 million compared to the $779.93 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.2% year over year.

: $774.44 million compared to the $779.93 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.2% year over year. Revenue- Indirect Revenue : $12.69 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $14.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.3%.

: $12.69 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $14.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.3%. Revenue- Direct Revenue- Tinder: $441.15 million compared to the $449.42 million average estimate based on five analysts.

Shares of Match Group have returned -6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

