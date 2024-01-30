Match Group (MTCH) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Match Group (MTCH) reported $866.23 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.2%. EPS of $0.81 for the same period compares to $0.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $861.25 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49, the EPS surprise was +65.31%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Match Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Payers - Total : 15,186 thousand compared to the 15,480.69 thousand average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 15,186 thousand compared to the 15,480.69 thousand average estimate based on seven analysts. Payers - Europe Payers : 4,459 thousand compared to the 4,540.71 thousand average estimate based on six analysts.

: 4,459 thousand compared to the 4,540.71 thousand average estimate based on six analysts. Payers - APAC and Other : 3,610 thousand versus 3,591.24 thousand estimated by six analysts on average.

: 3,610 thousand versus 3,591.24 thousand estimated by six analysts on average. Revenue Per Payer (RPP) - Total : $18.67 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $18.18.

: $18.67 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $18.18. Payers - Americas : 7,117 thousand versus the six-analyst average estimate of 7,441.57 thousand.

: 7,117 thousand versus the six-analyst average estimate of 7,441.57 thousand. Revenue Per Payer (RPP) - Americas : $21.24 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $19.88.

: $21.24 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $19.88. Geographic Revenue- Direct Revenue- Europe : $241.20 million compared to the $247.85 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.7% year over year.

: $241.20 million compared to the $247.85 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.7% year over year. Geographic Revenue- Direct Revenue- Americas : $453.50 million versus $445.25 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.5% change.

: $453.50 million versus $445.25 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.5% change. Geographic Revenue- Direct Revenue- APAC and Other : $156.06 million versus $157.13 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.2% change.

: $156.06 million versus $157.13 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.2% change. Revenue- Total Direct Revenue : $850.76 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $847.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.3%.

: $850.76 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $847.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.3%. Revenue- Indirect Revenue : $15.47 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $13.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%.

: $15.47 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $13.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%. Revenue- Direct Revenue- Tinder: $493.22 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $491.68 million.

Shares of Match Group have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.