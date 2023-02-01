Match Group (MTCH) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2022, Match Group (MTCH) reported revenue of $786.15 million, down 2.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.30, compared to -$0.48 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.33% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $788.77 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47, the EPS surprise was -36.17%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Match Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Americas Payers : 8059 thousand versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 8301.18 thousand.

: 8059 thousand versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 8301.18 thousand. Europe Payers : 4451 thousand compared to the 4681.76 thousand average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 4451 thousand compared to the 4681.76 thousand average estimate based on seven analysts. APAC and Other Payers : 3555 thousand versus 3703.08 thousand estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 3555 thousand versus 3703.08 thousand estimated by seven analysts on average. Total Payers : 16065 thousand versus 16685.88 thousand estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 16065 thousand versus 16685.88 thousand estimated by seven analysts on average. Americas RPP : $16.81 versus $16.19 estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $16.81 versus $16.19 estimated by seven analysts on average. Europe RPP : $15.75 compared to the $14.98 average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $15.75 compared to the $14.98 average estimate based on seven analysts. Geographic Revenue - Europe : $210.30 million compared to the $209.56 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.8% year over year.

: $210.30 million compared to the $209.56 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.8% year over year. Direct Revenue - Americas : $406.60 million versus $403.02 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change.

: $406.60 million versus $403.02 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change. Geographic Revenue - APAC and Other : $154.20 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $160.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.9%.

: $154.20 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $160.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.9%. Match Group- Total Direct Revenue : $771.09 million compared to the $773 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.1% year over year.

: $771.09 million compared to the $773 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.1% year over year. Match Group- Indirect Revenue : $15.06 million versus $15.08 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.3% change.

: $15.06 million versus $15.08 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.3% change. Match Group - Direct Revenue - Tinder: $444.20 million compared to the $562.83 million average estimate based on three analysts.

View all Key Company Metrics for Match Group here>>>



Shares of Match Group have returned +26.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.