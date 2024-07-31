Match Group (MTCH) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Match Group MTCH reported second-quarter 2024 earnings of 48 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line remained flat compared to the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Revenues of $864.07 million increased 4% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%. On a FX-neutral basis, revenues increased 8% from the prior-year quarter to $892 million.



Direct revenues were $848.13 million, up 4% year over year, whereas indirect revenues were $15.93 million, which increased 19% from the year-ago quarter.



Top-line growth was driven by strength in Tinder and Hinge. Also, solid momentum across the Americas and Europe regions was a positive.

Match Group Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Match Group Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Match Group Inc. Quote

Quarter in Detail

In the second quarter, the number of total payers decreased 5% year over year to 14.84 million. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.2%.



The number of total payers from the Americas decreased 13% year over year to 6.74 million, while the number of total payers from Europe increased 2% year over year to 4.5 million. Meanwhile, total payers of 3.61 million from Asia Pacific (APAC) witnessed a rise of 3% on a year-over-year basis.



Total revenues per payer (RPP) increased 9% year over year to $19.05. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1%.



Region-wise, RPP increased 20% year over year in the Americas to $22.30 and 4% to $17.79 in Europe. However, in APAC, it declined 4% year over year to $14.55.



Direct revenues from the Americas were up 5% to $450.55 million. Direct revenues from Europe increased 5% to $240.19 million, and the same from APAC decreased 1% to $157.39 million.



Direct revenues from Tinder were up 1% year over year (4% on a FX-neutral basis) to $479.95 million. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.8%.



Tinder RPP rose 10% year over year to $16.61, driven by improved ecosystem health and a series of initiatives to raise the efficacy of Tinder by improving user outcomes.



Payers declined 8% year over year to 9.6 million. Tinder saw an acceleration in subscription revenue growth throughout the quarter.



Hinge revenues surged 48% year over year to $133.57 million, with a 24% year-over-year increase in payers to 1.5 million and a 19% year-over-year increase in RPP to $30. Hinge continued to grow in its English-speaking and Western European markets, with total downloads growing approximately 14% on a year-over-year basis.



Match Group Asia Direct revenues declined 4% year over year (up 9% on a FX-neutral basis) to $73.68 million, largely due to impacts of forex exchange fluctuations. On an FX-neutral basis, Direct revenues at Azar and Pairs increased 14% and 2% year over year, respectively.



Evergreen and Emerging revenues declined 8% year over year to $160.94 million.

Operating Details

Total operating costs and expenses (76% of revenues) increased 7% year over year to $659.54 million in the second quarter.



Adjusted operating income was $306.4 million, up 2% year over year, representing an adjusted operating margin of 35%, which contracted 90 basis points.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, 2024, Match Group had a cash and cash equivalent and short-term investment of $844 million compared with $921 million as of Mar 31, 2024.



As of Jun 30, 2024, MTCH had a long-term debt of $3.9 billion, unchanged sequentially.



During the quarter ended Jun 30, 2024, the company repurchased 6.4 million shares of common stock for $197 million. As of Jul 26, 2024, $528 million in aggregate value of shares of Match Group stock was available under its previously announced share repurchase program.

Guidance

Match Group expects third-quarter 2024 revenues in the range of $895-$905 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 2% to 3% on a reported basis and 4% to 5% on an FX-neutral basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $913.68 million, indicating growth of 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.



Tinder Direct revenues are expected to be in the range of $505-$510 million, roughly flat year over year on a reported basis and up 2.5% year over year on an FX-neutral basis.



Across other brands, Match Group expects Direct revenues to be in the range of $375-$380 million, implying 5% to 6% year-over-year growth on a reported basis and 7% to 8% on an FX-neutral basis, with Hinge Direct revenues anticipated to be approximately $145 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 35%. The company expects Indirect revenues to be approximately $15 million in the quarter.



Adjusted operating income for the third quarter is anticipated in the range of $335-$340 million, with an adjusted operating margin of 37.5%.



For full-year 2024, Match Group expects year-over-year revenue growth of 5% on a reported basis and 7.5% on an FX-neutral basis.



Tinder Direct revenues are expected to witness 3% year-over-year growth on a reported basis and 5.5% on an FX-neutral basis.



Adjusted operating margin is anticipated to be approximately 36%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Match Group carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Investors interested in the broader retail-wholesale sector can consider some better-ranked stocks like The Gap GPS, Amazon AMZN and Best Buy BBY. While The Gap sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Amazon and Best Buy carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Gap has gained 11.2% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for GPS is currently estimated at 3.38%.



Shares of Amazon have gained 19.6% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for AMZN is currently projected at 29.60%.



Best Buy has gained 11.5% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for BBY is currently anticipated at 5.07%.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Gap, Inc. (GPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.