Match Group (MTCH) Price Target Increased by 7.57% to 44.91

The average one-year price target for Match Group (NasdaqGS:MTCH) has been revised to 44.91 / share. This is an increase of 7.57% from the prior estimate of 41.75 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 31.31 to a high of 57.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.83% from the latest reported closing price of 36.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1278 funds or institutions reporting positions in Match Group. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 1.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTCH is 0.20%, a decrease of 5.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.44% to 308,161K shares. The put/call ratio of MTCH is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 9,940K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,704K shares, representing an increase of 22.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 80.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,616K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,707K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 3.85% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,275K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,144K shares, representing an increase of 25.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 33.36% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 7,570K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,543K shares, representing a decrease of 39.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 38.57% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,682K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,627K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 3.35% over the last quarter.

Match Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Match Group, through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of dating products available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic , OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as a number of other brands, each designed to increase users' likelihood of finding a meaningful connection. Through its portfolio companies and their trusted brands, they provide tailored products to meet the varying preferences of our users.

