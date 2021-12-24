Match Group (MTCH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Match Group (MTCH) closed at $133.44 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.56% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.62% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the media and internet company had lost 2.89% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.49% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.87% in that time.

Match Group will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.63, up 14.55% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $818.67 million, up 25.68% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.48 per share and revenue of $3 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.48% and -2.57%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Match Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Match Group is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Match Group's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 53.81. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 51.88.

Meanwhile, MTCH's PEG ratio is currently 3.42. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.06 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 228, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

