Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) insiders sold US$2.7m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

The fact that multiple Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Match Group

The Independent Chairman of the Board, Thomas McInerney, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.8m worth of shares at a price of US$142 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$154). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 3.6% of Thomas McInerney's stake.

In the last year Match Group insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:MTCH Insider Trading Volume November 11th 2021

Insider Ownership of Match Group

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Match Group insiders own 3.0% of the company, currently worth about US$1.3b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Match Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Match Group shares in the last quarter. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Match Group, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Match Group (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

