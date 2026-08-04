Match Group, Inc. Reports Rise In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $170.546 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $125.478 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.2% to $853.105 million from $863.738 million last year.

Match Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $170.546 Mln. vs. $125.478 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.70 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $853.105 Mln vs. $863.738 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 885 M To $ 895 M

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