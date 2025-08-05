Match Group, Inc. Q2 Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) released a profit for second quarter of $125.47 million

The company's earnings totaled $125.47 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $133.31 million, or $0.48 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.0% to $863.73 million from $864.06 million last year.

Match Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $125.47 Mln. vs. $133.31 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.49 vs. $0.48 last year. -Revenue: $863.73 Mln vs. $864.06 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $910 - $920 Mln

