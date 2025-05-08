Match Group, Inc. Q1 Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) announced earnings for first quarter of $117.57 million

The company's bottom line came in at $117.57 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $123.20 million, or $0.44 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.3% to $831.18 million from $859.65 million last year.

Match Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $117.57 Mln. vs. $123.20 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.44 vs. $0.44 last year. -Revenue: $831.18 Mln vs. $859.65 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $850 to $860 Mln

