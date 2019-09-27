Match Group gets DOJ subpoena for documents relating to FTC complaint

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Match Group Inc MTCH.O said on Friday it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice for documents relating to certain marketing-related claims in the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) complaint.

The FTC on Wednesday alleged that the owner of Tinder and OkCupid dating apps knowingly sent automated advertisements via Match.com with expressions of interest from accounts which it knew were likely fake.

The company said in a filing that it would cooperate with the DoJ. (http://bit.ly/2nYashh)

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

