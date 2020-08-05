Match Group Earnings Show People Are Still Looking for Love During the Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic and social distancing haven't deterred the desire for companionship, and may have even accelerated it. Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) reported second-quarter earnings that beat analyst expectations on the top and bottom lines as it reached 10 million subscribers across all of its properties.

Since people are now much less likely to meet in bars, clubs, and other traditional venues (even the opportunity for office romances was quashed by stay-at-home orders), turning to the internet seems a natural recourse.

Image source: Getty Images.

Loving this growth

Match reported that revenue rose 12% to $555 million, beating Wall Street's consensus forecast of $520 million. And profits of $103 million, or $0.51 per share, a 13% gain, came in nicely ahead of expectations of $0.45 per share.

While people initially hunkered down during the early days of the pandemic when we were supposed to flatten the curve of COVID-19's spread for just two weeks, as the lockdown orders extended to months, they apparently sought out amorous interaction again.

The online dating leader said total daily messages sent across all of its products, and daily average swipes at its leading dating site Tinder, are higher today than they were at the end of February.

CEO Shar Dubey and chief operating officer Gary Swidler said in a statement: "Since early May, we have seen a recovery in propensity to pay across the portfolio. Increases in both subscriber conversion and [average revenue per user] led to year-over-year revenue growth for almost all of our major brands in the second quarter."

They also noted that for the first time since 2016, non-Tinder properties posted their second consecutive quarter of year-over-year direct revenue growth.

Match also completed its previously announced spin-off from IAC/Interactive on June 30.

10 stocks we like better than Match Group, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Match Group, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Match Group, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.