MATCH GROUP Earnings Results: $MTCH Reports Quarterly Earnings

MATCH GROUP ($MTCH) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $0.67 per share, beating estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. The company also reported revenue of $831,180,000, missing estimates of $844,090,575 by $-12,910,575.
MATCH GROUP Insider Trading Activity
MATCH GROUP insiders have traded $MTCH stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTCH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GARY SWIDLER (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 242,209 shares for an estimated $7,960,085.
- SPENCER M RASCOFF (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 59,560 shares for an estimated $2,049,703
- GLENN SCHIFFMAN purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $103,409
- STEPHEN BAILEY sold 801 shares for an estimated $25,319
MATCH GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 248 institutional investors add shares of MATCH GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 319 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MAWER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 5,254,933 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $163,953,909
- STARBOARD VALUE LP added 5,100,824 shares (+53.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $166,847,953
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 4,181,350 shares (-64.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $130,458,120
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 2,952,470 shares (+110.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $96,575,293
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 2,861,576 shares (-98.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $93,602,150
- CAPITOLIS LIQUID GLOBAL MARKETS LLC removed 2,704,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $88,447,840
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 2,500,564 shares (-13.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,017,596
MATCH GROUP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MTCH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024
