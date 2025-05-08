MATCH GROUP Earnings Results: $MTCH Reports Quarterly Earnings

MATCH GROUP ($MTCH) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $0.67 per share, beating estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. The company also reported revenue of $831,180,000, missing estimates of $844,090,575 by $-12,910,575.

MATCH GROUP Insider Trading Activity

MATCH GROUP insiders have traded $MTCH stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTCH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY SWIDLER (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 242,209 shares for an estimated $7,960,085 .

. SPENCER M RASCOFF (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 59,560 shares for an estimated $2,049,703

GLENN SCHIFFMAN purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $103,409

STEPHEN BAILEY sold 801 shares for an estimated $25,319

MATCH GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 248 institutional investors add shares of MATCH GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 319 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MATCH GROUP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MTCH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024

