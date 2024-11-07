Match Group downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA

BofA analyst Curtis Nagle downgraded Match Group (MTCH) to Neutral from Buy.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MTCH:
- Closing Bell Movers: AppLoving up 29% after Q3 earnings beat
- Match Group Reports Modest Q3 2024 Revenue Growth
- Match Group sees Q4 revenue $865M-$875M, consensus $905.43M
- Match Group reports Q3 EPS 51c, consensus 48c
- Notable companies reporting after market close
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.