Match Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MTCH

In trading on Friday, shares of Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $150.65, changing hands as low as $149.55 per share. Match Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTCH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTCH's low point in its 52 week range is $117.169 per share, with $182 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $150.78. The MTCH DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

