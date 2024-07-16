Match Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MTCH

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.74, changing hands as high as $34.86 per share. Match Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTCH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTCH's low point in its 52 week range is $27.655 per share, with $49.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.74. The MTCH DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

