Match approaches Meet with takeover offer - Bloomberg

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Tinder-owner Match Group has approached social networking app developer Meet Group about a takeover, Bloomberg reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-02-06/match-group-is-said-to-approach-meet-group-about-takeover?sref=V7uxlNge on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matt No final decision has been made and Match Group could decide to not proceed with a deal, the report noted. Meet Group, which has been focusing on expanding its live-streaming platforms, has struggled to challenge the dominance of Match Group in the dating domain. In December, Reuters had reported that German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE's e-commerce arm, NuCom Group, was exploring the acquisition of Meet Group. [nL1N28Q0PV] Shares of Meet Group, whose primary apps include MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged and Growlr, surged about 21% to $6.74 after the report, while Match Group shares rose 8.2%. Match Group declined to comment on the report and Meet Group did not respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Devbrat Saha; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi) ((Devbrat.Saha@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822770 (direct), +1-646-223-8780 (extension 2770);)) Keywords: MEET GROUP M&A/MATCH GROUP

