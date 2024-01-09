Match Appoints Faye Iosotaluno As CEO Of Tinder

(RTTNews) - Match Group (MTCH) Tuesday announced that Faye Iosotaluno, who currently serves as Chief Operating Officer of Tinder, has been appointed Tinder's Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Iosotaluno will continue to report to Bernard Kim, Match Group CEO. Iosotaluno was appointed Tinder's Chief Operating Officer in August 2022. . She joined Tinder after five years at Match Group, where she most recently served as Chief Strategy Officer.

"Faye's understanding of the dating category is unparalleled and coupled together with her remarkable leadership capabilities, I know Tinder will continue to lead the category," said Bernard Kim, Match Group CEO. "I look forward to partnering with her to usher in an exciting chapter of growth and innovation that will lead the category and bring Tinder to the next generation of singles."

