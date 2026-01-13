Matas A (CPSE:MATAS) Price Target Decreased by 10.96% to 165.75

The average one-year price target for Matas A (CPSE:MATAS) has been revised to 165,75 kr. / share. This is a decrease of 10.96% from the prior estimate of 186,15 kr. dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 141,40 kr. to a high of 194,25 kr. / share. The average price target represents an increase of 62.18% from the latest reported closing price of 102,20 kr. / share.

Matas A Maintains 1.96% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.96%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Matas A. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MATAS is 0.05%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 2,396K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 703K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 708K shares , representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATAS by 6.45% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 329K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 325K shares , representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATAS by 4.92% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 243K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 205K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 151K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares , representing an increase of 6.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATAS by 8.36% over the last quarter.

