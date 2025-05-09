Bitcoin Magazine



Matador Technologies Raising C$1 Million to Invest in Bitcoin

Matador Technologies Inc. (“Matador” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MATA, OTCQB: MATAF), a Bitcoin-focused tech and investment company, just announced a non-brokered private placement of up to 5,454,546 units priced at $0.55 each. The total amount Matador expects to raise is up to C$3,000,000 in gross proceeds.

The funds raised will be allocated into three equal parts. One-third will be used to buy Bitcoin, which lines up with the company’s continued interest adding to their Bitcoin reserves. Another third will go toward expanding their gold acquisition plans and growing the Grammies business initiative. The final third will cover general corporate needs—things like operations, admin costs, and any new business opportunities that come up.

Each unit includes one common share and half of a common share purchase warrant. One full warrant gives the holder the right to buy an additional share at $0.75. These warrants are valid for 12 months starting from the date they’re issued.

There’s also an acceleration clause. If the Company’s stock hits $1.05 or more for five straight trading days on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV)—but only after four months and one day from closing—Matador can speed up the expiration of the warrants. If that happens, they’ll issue a press release, and the new expiry date will be 30 days after that notice is made public.

All securities from this offering will be under a statutory hold period of four months and one day, as required by Canadian securities laws. Investors won’t be able to sell or trade these shares during that time. This hold period helps ensure compliance with regulations and adds stability during the early stage of the investment.

The offering will be done under exemptions from the usual prospectus requirements. It’s open only to accredited investors across Canadian provinces and possibly in other regions where it’s legally allowed. Like most placements, it still needs final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange before it’s official.

This private placement is part of Matador’s ongoing plan to strengthen its role in the Bitcoin and gold markets while also building up other parts of its business. By diversifying its investments and focusing on both digital and traditional assets, the company is positioning itself for long-term growth. In December 2024, the company’s Board of Directors approved to purchase its first $4.5 million in Bitcoin.

