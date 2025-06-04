Bitcoin Magazine



Matador Technologies Raises C$1.64M To Invest in Their Bitcoin Reserve

Matador Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MATA, OTCQB: MATAF), a Bitcoin-focused tech company, announced that it has closed the second tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising C$1,644,300 through the issuance of 2,652,097 units at a price of $0.62 per unit, with the proceeds going towards investing in their Bitcoin reserve.

Matador (TSXV: MATA | OTCQB: MATAF | FSE: IU3) closes $1.64M second tranche at $0.62/unit

Each unit: 1 share + ½ warrant @ $0.77

Proceeds:

Buy more Bitcoin

Expand gold & Grammies

General corporate growth



https://t.co/nUm0bFWtO0#Bitcoin #TreasuryStrategy… — Matador Technologies (@buymatador) June 4, 2025

“Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant,” stated in the press release. “Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.77 for a period of twelve months from the date of issuance.”

The warrants are subject to acceleration if Matador’s shares trade at or above $1.15 for five consecutive trading days at any time following the date which is four months and one day after the closing date.

The securities from the second tranche are under a hold period that lasts until October 5, 2025. As part of the deal, the company also paid finder’s fees totaling $95,582 and issued 152,165 broker warrants on the same terms.

This follows the first tranche of the offering, announced on May 30, 2025, which included a CAD$1.5 million investment from Arrington Capital, a digital asset management firm co-founded by Michael Arrington.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Arrington Capital as a strategic investor,” said the CEO of Matador Technologies Inc. Deven Soni. “Their deep conviction in the Bitcoin ecosystem and global perspective on digital assets align perfectly with Matador’s vision. This investment enhances our ability to accelerate development of Bitcoin-native financial products and scale our platform globally.”

In that tranche, Matador issued 2,419,354 units under the same terms. Each including one common share and one-half warrant, with full warrants exercisable at $0.77 for one year. Like the second tranche, those warrants are also subject to acceleration if the share price hits $1.15 for five consecutive trading days following the initial four-month period.

“This is more than just a capital raise—it’s a signal that the world’s top digital asset investors see the same future we do,” said the Chief Visionary Officer of Matador Mark Moss.

“At Matador, we believe the next wave of global financial infrastructure will be built on digital assets,” commented Moss. “By aligning with HODL, we’re not just expanding geographically—we’re expanding the reach of the digital assets’ ecosystem into a key innovation hub.”

This post Matador Technologies Raises C$1.64M To Invest in Their Bitcoin Reserve first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Oscar Zarraga Perez.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.