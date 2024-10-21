Matador Resources's Earnings Outlook

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-10-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Matador Resources will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.78.

Anticipation surrounds Matador Resources's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.29, leading to a 1.25% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Matador Resources's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.76 1.50 1.78 1.59 EPS Actual 2.05 1.71 1.99 1.86 Price Change % 1.0% 0.0% 3.0% -2.0%

Matador Resources Share Price Analysis

Shares of Matador Resources were trading at $51.54 as of October 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.48%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Matador Resources

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Matador Resources.

Analysts have given Matador Resources a total of 15 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $77.33, indicating a potential 50.04% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Range Resources, Viper Energy and CNX Resources, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Range Resources received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $35.38, implying a potential 31.35% downside. Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Viper Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $52.38, suggesting a potential 1.63% upside. CNX Resources received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $28.88, implying a potential 43.97% downside. Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Range Resources, Viper Energy and CNX Resources, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Matador Resources Outperform 31.59% $400.92M 5.06% Range Resources Neutral -0.00% $87.29M 0.74% Viper Energy Buy 34.85% $153.02M 5.23% CNX Resources Neutral 3.40% $63.27M -0.43%

Key Takeaway:

Matador Resources ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it falls behind in Return on Equity. Overall, Matador Resources is positioned favorably compared to its peers in the analysis.

Unveiling the Story Behind Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. The majority of the company's assets are located in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. Along with maintaining a portfolio of oil and natural gas properties, Matador works to identify and develop midstream opportunities that support and enhance its exploration and development business.

Key Indicators: Matador Resources's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Matador Resources displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 31.59%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Matador Resources's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 26.75% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Matador Resources's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.06% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Matador Resources's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.73% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.44.

