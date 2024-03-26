Matador Resources To Offer $800 Mln Of Senior Notes In Private Placement

(RTTNews) - Matador Resources Co. (MTDR), an oil and gas company, announced on Tuesday that it intends to offer $800 million of senior unsecured notes due 2032 in a private placement.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to repurchase any and all of around $699.2 million outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 5.875 percent senior notes due 2026 through a cash tender offer, and for general corporate purposes.

