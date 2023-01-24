Matador Resources to buy Advance Energy for $1.6 billion

Updates with details on the deal

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Matador Resources Co MTDR.N said on Tuesday it would buy Advance Energy Partners Holdings LLC for $1.6 billion, in a deal that includes certain oil and natural gas-producing properties and undeveloped acreage located in Lea County, New Mexico and Ward County, Texas.

Matador would have to pay an additional $7.5 million of cash per month during 2023 if the average oil price exceeds $85 per barrel.

Crude prices surged last year to multi-year highs and have remained elevated this year, prompting energy producers to buy assets and take advantage of higher prices.

The deal is expected to close early in the second quarter of 2023, Matador said in a statement.

Advance Energy Partners is a portfolio company of buyout firm EnCap Investments L.P.

(Reporting by Ankit Kumar; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Ankit.Kumar2@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.