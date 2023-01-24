Matador Resources to buy Advance Energy for $1.6 billion

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Matador Resources Co MTDR.N said on Tuesday it would buy Advance Energy Partners Holdings LLC for $1.6 billion, in a deal that includes certain oil and natural gas producing properties and undeveloped acreage located in Lea County, New Mexico and Ward County, Texas.

