Matador Resources to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Matador Resources Company MTDR is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 6, after market close.

Let us examine the factors that are expected to have influenced the performance of the U.S.-based oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the first quarter.

Highlights of MTDR’s Q4 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last-reported quarter, its adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 71 cents, primarily driven by an increase in total production volumes.

MTDR’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 16.75%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Matador Resources Company Price and EPS Surprise

Matador Resources Company price-eps-surprise | Matador Resources Company Quote

Earnings Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings per share of $1.30 has witnessed one downward and no upward revisions in the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates a decline of 34.7% from the prior-year reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $895.3 million, indicating an 11.7% decrease from the year-ago recorded figure.

Factors to Consider for MTDR

Matador Resources is expected to have sustained a stable performance in the first quarter, supported by its oil-rich, high-quality acreages in the Delaware Basin of the United States and the midstream business. Since the company’s primary business involves exploration and production activities, its overall financial performance is heavily dependent on the commodity pricing environment.

Per the data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average West Texas Intermediate spot prices for January, February and March of this year were $60.04, $64.51 and $91.38 per barrel, respectively, compared with $75.74, $71.53 and $68.24 in the corresponding period of the previous year. Before the conflict in the Middle East began at the end of February, the commodity pricing scenario was not favorable for upstream players, like Matador Resources. While oil prices rose in the last month of the first quarter, the company witnessed a sharp fall in prices in the first two months, which might have hurt upstream profitability despite growing production levels.

These factors are anticipated to have impacted demand and pricing dynamics, potentially hampering Matador Resources’ quarterly performance.

MTDR’s Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not indicate an earnings beat for Matador Resources this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Matador Resources has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: MTDR currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

EOG Resources EOG currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.62% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

EOG Resources is scheduled to release first-quarter earnings on May 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EOG’s earnings is pegged at $3.05 per share, indicating a 6.3% increase from the prior-year reported figure.

Archrock Inc. AROC currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

AROC is scheduled to release first-quarter earnings on May 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Archrock’s earnings is pegged at 47 cents per share, implying an 11.9% increase from the prior-year reported figure.

Targa Resources Corporation TRGP currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.77% and a Zacks Rank #3.

TRGP is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Targa Resources’ earnings is pegged at $2.56 per share, indicating a 181.3% increase from the prior-year reported figure.

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EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.