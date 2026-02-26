Markets
Matador Resources Privately Places $750 Mln Notes Due 2034; Sets Tender Offer For Notes Due 2028

February 26, 2026 — 09:06 am EST

(RTTNews) - Matador Resources Company (MTDR) on Thursday announced a $750 million private placement of senior unsecured notes due 2034.

The company plans to use the proceeds to repurchase part or all of its $500 million outstanding 6.875% senior notes due 2028 through a cash tender offer, which began today, and to repay debt.

The tender offer for the 2028 Notes will expire on March 4, 2026. Holders who participate will receive $1,019.75 per $1,000 principal, plus accrued interest. The offer is contingent on Matador raising at least $500 million in gross proceeds from the 2034 note placement.

