Matador Resources (MTDR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Matador Resources (MTDR) closed the most recent trading day at $38.01, moving -0.81% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 2.42% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.32% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Matador Resources as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.12, up 314.81% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $431.94 million, up 92.62% from the year-ago period.

MTDR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.04 per share and revenue of $1.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +621.43% and +66.72%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Matador Resources. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% higher. Matador Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Matador Resources has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.49 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.03, which means Matador Resources is trading at a premium to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

